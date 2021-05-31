Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 380.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $648.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $650.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.