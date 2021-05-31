Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 15,333 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.