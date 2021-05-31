Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 20,741 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 373.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 106,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

