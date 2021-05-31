Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 8,387 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 381.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.95 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

