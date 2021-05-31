Massnet Reaches Market Cap of $34.88 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,606,462 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

