Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last ninety days. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

