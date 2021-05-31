Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

