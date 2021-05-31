Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

VIVO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. 554,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,446. The stock has a market cap of $899.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

