Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Meritor by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 589,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.11. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

