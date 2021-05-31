Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

