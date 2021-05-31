National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWB. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

CWB traded up C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$37.10. The company had a trading volume of 125,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

