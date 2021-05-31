National Bank of Canada’s (NA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$95.30.

TSE NA traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.54. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03. The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

