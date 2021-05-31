National Bankshares Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$137.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.56.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$88.99 and a 52-week high of C$126.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

