nCino (NCNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -185.21. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

