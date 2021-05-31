Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 7th (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. Nebula Caravel Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:NEBCU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $13,500,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

