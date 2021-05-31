Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $52.61.

