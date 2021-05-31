Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

