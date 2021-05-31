NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTAP stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.05.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

