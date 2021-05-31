NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,226 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.89.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

