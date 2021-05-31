NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 72.3% in May

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.79. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

