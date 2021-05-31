New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.