Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Newton has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

