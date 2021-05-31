NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $114,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

