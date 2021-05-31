NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

