NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $180.89 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

