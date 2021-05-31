Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Up 60.6% in May

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NDLS stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $121,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

