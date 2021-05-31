Nord/LB Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.70 ($43.18).

DUE stock opened at €33.80 ($39.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.71. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.30 ($25.06) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

