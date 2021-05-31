Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 432,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

