Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

