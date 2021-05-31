Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WJG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Watkin Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

WJG traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 8,390,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.94. The company has a market cap of £576.37 million and a P/E ratio of 28.48. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

