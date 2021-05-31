Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,607.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $126,938 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.54. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

