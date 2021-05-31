Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

WRK stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

