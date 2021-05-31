Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 48,805 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.