Oppenheimer Comments on Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rezolute in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.76) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $10.33 on Monday. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

