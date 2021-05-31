Opus Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

