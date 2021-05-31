Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

