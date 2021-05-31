Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.
Several analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:OUST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 625,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,238. Ouster has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
