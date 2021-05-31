Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 625,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,238. Ouster has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

