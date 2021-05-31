Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock worth $22,379,207. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

