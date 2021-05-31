PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

