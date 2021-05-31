Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 699.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,158. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

