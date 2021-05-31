Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $231,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.91. 3,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,338. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

