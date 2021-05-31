Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 299 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

