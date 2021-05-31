Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

