Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

