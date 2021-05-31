Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,249 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.