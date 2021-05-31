Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.94.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,805. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

