PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCCW stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.