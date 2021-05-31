PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PCCW stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.
About PCCW
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.