Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on MRL. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 773.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.61. The firm has a market cap of £607.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,626.67. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
