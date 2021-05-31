PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of OHPAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

