Pendle Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $2,233.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.